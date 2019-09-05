First Foundation Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Mastercard (MA); As Veeva Sys (VEEV) Share Price Rose, Brown Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $60.00 Million

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 476,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 4.15 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526.13 million, down from 4.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $157.55. About 190,808 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 706.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 79,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 90,877 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.40M, up from 11,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $296.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $6.02 during the last trading session, reaching $292.12. About 732,910 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 39,108 shares to 775,763 shares, valued at $32.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred (FFC) by 51,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,977 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc Adr (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Staley Advisers invested in 3,600 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Llc owns 3,560 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Farmers Comml Bank holds 1.48% or 11,574 shares. 956 were reported by Landscape Cap Management Ltd Liability. Park National Oh has 1,296 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 30,571 were reported by Gam Ag. Westwood Management Corporation Il stated it has 10.83% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware reported 1,574 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited has 0.89% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Dsc Advisors Lp stated it has 5,014 shares. Df Dent And, a Maryland-based fund reported 460,549 shares. 419 are held by Kings Point Cap Management. Moreover, Legacy Private Com has 0.81% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 29,164 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 981 shares. Tompkins Financial stated it has 8,988 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3,500 shares to 340,768 shares, valued at $43.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 574,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems reported 23,579 shares stake. The California-based United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Kbc Grp Nv invested 0.02% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Telemus Ltd Liability Company holds 19,518 shares. Macroview Mngmt Ltd Liability has 28 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.01% or 11,545 shares. Allen Inv Mngmt holds 14,779 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 23,530 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Da Davidson And Communication has 0.01% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 5,520 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 14,553 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt has invested 1.39% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.05% or 660,738 shares. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 48,746 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Comm invested in 0.97% or 6,500 shares.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.38M for 96.07 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.