First Foundation Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Costco Wholesale (COST); Anthem Com (ANTM) Stock Rose While Archford Capital Strategies Cut by $349,398 Its Stake

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 16.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 1,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 8,403 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22M, up from 7,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $287.07. About 2.22M shares traded or 12.83% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec

Archford Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (ANTM) by 35.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc sold 1,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 2,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $649,000, down from 3,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $252.51. About 1.42 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45 million and $274.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,357 shares to 57,614 shares, valued at $7.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc Com by 1,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS).

More recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.25 billion for 13.15 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp Cl B by 10,685 shares to 308,166 shares, valued at $11.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 274,437 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leuthold Group Inc Limited Company has 42,907 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. First Merchants stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Beach Invest Counsel Pa accumulated 20,092 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 871,175 shares. Daiwa Secs Group invested in 18,289 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 4.77 million shares or 0.5% of the stock. Hollencrest Management holds 7,086 shares. Fincl Bank Of The West reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Duncker Streett & Com has invested 0.21% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2,374 shares. Bollard Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company reported 16,396 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn owns 0.08% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2,060 shares. Private Asset Mgmt Inc reported 55,228 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc stated it has 1,911 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Park Natl Corp Oh has 0.26% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 17,900 shares.