First Foundation Advisors Boosted Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Stake; Sun Life Financial Decreased Its Visa (V) Holding by $420,576; Shares Rose

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 2,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 96,628 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.44M, up from 94,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $223.82. About 469,621 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM)

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 2,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,855 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, down from 15,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Invs owns 27 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 133,280 were accumulated by Federated Invsts Pa. Moreover, Tributary Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.11% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Brandywine, a Delaware-based fund reported 2,400 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 5,214 shares. Gulf Intl State Bank (Uk) invested in 14,926 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 20,263 are owned by Cibc. Bessemer Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 11,219 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Captrust Financial Advisors has 0.03% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Asset Mngmt invested in 4,441 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership reported 13,326 shares stake. Lipe And Dalton has 1.25% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 8,469 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc Inc holds 0.13% or 2.15 million shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 600 shares.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Adds Thomas H. Pike to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nu Skin Stock Is Undervalued But Risky – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging M (IEMG) by 344,743 shares to 102,081 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 39,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 775,763 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Inv Mngmt Co Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). First Retail Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Invest Svcs, a Florida-based fund reported 38,933 shares. Saratoga Investment Management invested in 10,580 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited has invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). American Money Lc owns 27,196 shares for 2.36% of their portfolio. Kempen Mgmt Nv reported 8,834 shares. Contravisory Invest holds 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 396 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Comm Ltd reported 0.54% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 224,446 shares. Asset Strategies Inc has invested 0.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,462 shares. Atwood And Palmer has 328 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hennessy Advsr invested in 0.12% or 16,500 shares. Roosevelt Inv Group Incorporated invested in 1.6% or 82,390 shares. Shell Asset holds 1.26% or 366,680 shares.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 71,229 shares to 73,281 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 5,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.