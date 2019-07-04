First Fndtn (FFWM) Shareholder Mendon Capital Advisors Decreased Position by $2.80 Million; Triple Frond Partners Has Trimmed Position in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) as Stock Rose

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93 million, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $150.67. About 443,249 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in First Fndtn Inc (FFWM) by 14.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 215,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27M, down from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in First Fndtn Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $616.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.81. About 40,689 shares traded. First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) has declined 24.65% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FFWM News: 08/05/2018 – Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Buys 1.5% of First Foundation; 02/05/2018 – NCRP Introduces the First Foundation Assessment Guide on Power and Privilege; 20/03/2018 – First Foundation at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 24/04/2018 – First Foundation 1Q Rev $43.2M; 15/05/2018 – First Foundation to Participate in 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Foundation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFWM); 08/05/2018 – First Foundation Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – First Foundation Launches Corporate Banking Offering; 21/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 01/05/2018 – First Foundation to Participate in D.A. Davidson’s 20th Annual FIG Summit and Financial Institutions Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $181.67 million for 33.93 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.77% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $352,538 activity.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 123,677 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $45.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 55,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 516,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Baycom Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold FFWM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 23.79 million shares or 1.42% less from 24.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. FFWM’s profit will be $11.60M for 13.28 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by First Foundation Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.