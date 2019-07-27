First Fndtn (FFWM) Market Valuation Declined While Boston Partners Has Decreased Its Stake by $354,978; North Run Capital LP Has Decreased Brookdale Sr Living (BKD) Position by $1.35 Million

Boston Partners decreased its stake in First Fndtn Inc (FFWM) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 27,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.84M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in First Fndtn Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $677.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $15.17. About 161,520 shares traded or 31.29% up from the average. First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) has declined 24.65% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FFWM News: 08/05/2018 – Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Buys 1.5% of First Foundation; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.7% of First Foundation; 24/04/2018 – First Foundation 1Q Rev $43.2M; 21/03/2018 – First Foundation Announces Departure of Bd Member Gerald Larsen; 20/03/2018 – First Foundation Launches Corporate Banking Offering; 01/05/2018 – First Foundation to Participate in D.A. Davidson’s 20th Annual FIG Summit and Financial Institutions Conference; 13/03/2018 First Foundation Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20; 21/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 24/04/2018 – FIRST FOUNDATION INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $34.3 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 32%; 21/03/2018 – FIRST FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF BOARD MEMBER GERALD LARSEN

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 225,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.58 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.36 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.84. About 840,734 shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 8.29% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 07/03/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING SAYS ON MARCH 2, BOARD REDUCED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS CONSTITUTING BOARD TO 7 FROM 9 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Brookdale at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.45; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $545 Million to $575 Million; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – MASTER LEASE PROVIDES FOR ESTIMATED TOTAL RENT IN 2019 OF APPROXIMATELY $177 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Loss/Shr $2.45; 09/05/2018 – WCBS-TV Reports Brookdale Hospital and Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY lncorporates The Wand® Computer Assisted Anesthesia Technology for Pediatric Dentistry Patients; 18/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS BELIEVE WORK STILL NEEDS TO BE DONE REGARDING BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING’S CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND STRATEGIC DIRECTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold FFWM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 23.79 million shares or 1.42% less from 24.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Com invested in 0.02% or 40,008 shares. Blackrock reported 2.60M shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) for 10,989 shares. Indexiq Lc invested in 114,934 shares. Millennium Management Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 184,000 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Citadel Llc holds 40,284 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsr Lp has 38,132 shares. Ohio-based Victory Mngmt has invested 0% in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Boston invested in 0.02% or 1.09 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 0% or 9,295 shares in its portfolio. 11,648 are owned by Citigroup. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM).

Analysts await First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. FFWM’s profit will be $11.60M for 14.59 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by First Foundation Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 333,924 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $184.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 51,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $482,729 activity. 733 shares valued at $4,995 were bought by Johnson-Mills Rita on Thursday, February 28. The insider BUMSTEAD FRANK M bought $138,990. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $32,786 was made by Warren Denise Wilder on Monday, March 4. Another trade for 3,695 shares valued at $24,915 was made by BROMLEY MARCUS E on Friday, March 1. WIELANSKY LEE S also bought $36,950 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) on Tuesday, February 19. BAIER LUCINDA M had bought 7,500 shares worth $52,769 on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold BKD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 166.67 million shares or 6.41% less from 178.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Company reported 75,069 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 15.53 million shares. Balyasny Asset Lc owns 140,093 shares. Kennedy Mgmt Inc reported 246,260 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Los Angeles And Equity Research has invested 0.01% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). 65,789 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase &. Proshare Advisors Llc owns 28,173 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mercer Advisers invested 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Morgan Stanley holds 4.43 million shares. North Run LP accumulated 1.58M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 27,204 shares or 0% of the stock. Rbf Cap Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 68,611 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma reported 0.05% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Panagora Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 228,143 shares.