First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Stock Rose While Schwab Charles Investment Management Lifted Position by $2.45 Million; Wagner Bowman Management Raised Churchill Downs (CHDN) Holding by $333,000

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $125. About 217,644 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 43,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 452,711 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.16M, up from 409,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30.65. About 312,265 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens & Minor Inc New (NYSE:OMI) by 234,847 shares to 353,757 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pdl Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 335,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.47M shares, and cut its stake in Versum Matls Inc.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $547,203 activity. The insider Nickles Robert Clark Jr bought $7,816. Denny Michael B. had bought 670 shares worth $19,939. $184,830 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) was bought by TROTTER JOHNNY on Tuesday, April 30. $13,438 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) was bought by DUESER F SCOTT.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold FFIN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.03 million shares or 10.08% less from 37.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Moreover, Hrt Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). 10,490 were reported by Sei. 188,421 are held by Natixis Advsrs Lp. Adell Harriman & Carpenter holds 7,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 23,071 are held by Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Laurion Capital Management Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). 17,618 were reported by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 98,700 shares. 20 are owned by Cornerstone Advsrs. Legal General Grp Inc Plc owns 72,518 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The owns 0.01% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 151,273 shares. Shelton Mgmt reported 392 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century Cos reported 0.01% stake. Argent Trust Company reported 4,597 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Com owns 37,352 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 5,088 shares. Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 355 shares. 54,107 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp owns 6,373 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stock Yards Retail Bank & Tru reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Fiera invested in 0.09% or 254,185 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners stated it has 23,765 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 3,125 shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0% or 10,669 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 76,200 shares. Webster National Bank N A holds 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 225 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt holds 0.12% or 5,550 shares.