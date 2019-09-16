First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Share Value Rose While Terril Brothers Has Raised Its Stake; Goodwin Daniel L Has Raised Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 500% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.52M shares traded or 20.56% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 94.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 31,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 64,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $33.3. About 354,660 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 4.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 3.49, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold FFIN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 300.40% more from 34.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na reported 23,804 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas holds 230,812 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Com Mn accumulated 758,768 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 23,392 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Investment Management has 19,278 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter has invested 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 52,691 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 76,915 shares. State Street reported 5.20M shares stake. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 0% or 49,724 shares. 40 are owned by Cornerstone Advsrs. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon reported 1.62 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 3,450 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $244,753 activity. The insider Denny Michael B. bought $19,939. TROTTER JOHNNY bought 3,000 shares worth $184,830. Nickles Robert Clark Jr bought $7,816 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) on Tuesday, May 21. Another trade for 218 shares valued at $13,438 was bought by DUESER F SCOTT.

