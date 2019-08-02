First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Share Value Rose While Great West Life Assurance Company Has Decreased by $2.79 Million Its Holding; Facebook (FB) Holding Upped by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 56.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 48,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 38,010 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 86,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.73. About 118,805 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2178.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 5,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 5,240 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $873,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $537.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $188.43. About 11.81M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Says Worth Considering Paid Subscriptions: TOPLive; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK – JEFF ZIENTS, CEO OF CRANEMERE, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD AND AUDIT COMMITTEE, EFFECTIVE MAY 31, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Data privacy/Facebook: access denied; 16/05/2018 – LBC Breaking: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to give evidence to the European Parliament, the Parliament’s; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Martin Sorrell makes comeback after short hiatus; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Says User Safety Trumps Profits at Facebook: TOPLive; 11/04/2018 – Facebook leak earns ‘dislikes’ across Asia; 25/05/2018 – Activist Max Schrems accuses Facebook and Google of GDPR breach; 26/03/2018 – The FTC confirms it’s investigating Facebook and its data practices; 27/03/2018 – Hedge Funds to Watch for Facebook Fallout: D.E. Shaw, Appaloosa

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond Etf (VCSH) by 4,653 shares to 60,193 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) by 3,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,040 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard St Tips Etf (VTIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mgmt Limited Co reported 2.26M shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.42% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ghp Investment Advsr Incorporated invested in 0.13% or 6,176 shares. Synovus Financial accumulated 97,835 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt has invested 1.36% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Charter Trust holds 0.31% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 15,296 shares. Massachusetts Financial Com Ma owns 8.77M shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 4.16M shares stake. Miles invested in 5,379 shares or 0.78% of the stock. M Hldgs Securities holds 17,677 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Lc invested in 0.03% or 620 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 37,580 shares. Cap Sarl holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 35,715 shares. Select Equity Group Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 93,335 shares. Wright Invsts Service Inc reported 5,971 shares stake.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold FFIN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.03 million shares or 10.08% less from 37.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar invested in 4,717 shares. Colorado-based Milestone Gru Inc has invested 0.03% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Principal invested in 299,877 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 387,743 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership invested in 11,921 shares. 6.41 million were reported by Vanguard. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr accumulated 15,590 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 108,831 shares stake. Advisory Serv Net Ltd Llc holds 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) or 363 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 10,456 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.03% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) or 171,950 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 207,284 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Company reported 141,106 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation has 202 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridges Investment Inc accumulated 0.05% or 20,880 shares.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 48,649 shares to 302,399 shares, valued at $63.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 66,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Transunion.