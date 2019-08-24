First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Share Price Rose While Ameritas Investment Partners Lifted by $1.13 Million Its Holding; Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) Shareholder Chartist Increased Its Holding by $1.13 Billion

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 3,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 105,147 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.82B, up from 101,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $10.9 during the last trading session, reaching $512.6. About 554,964 shares traded or 2.26% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 358.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 19,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 25,262 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 5,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.35% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.92. About 462,212 shares traded or 13.29% up from the average. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 280 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc reported 1,387 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 109,599 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,464 shares stake. Haverford Communication holds 0.04% or 5,185 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.11% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 21,283 shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Division holds 4,122 shares. Vision Cap Mngmt reported 15,047 shares. Franklin Resource reported 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Sequoia Finance Ltd holds 4,305 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Serv Incorporated has invested 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Ancora Limited Liability invested in 4,497 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 7 shares. Chevy Chase Trust owns 68,357 shares.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $119.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Bank (KBE) by 428 shares to 15,514 shares, valued at $648.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Industrial Sector (XLI) by 282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,836 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $547,203 activity. $9,365 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) was bought by Thaxton Kirk W. $7,816 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) was bought by Nickles Robert Clark Jr on Tuesday, May 21. $184,830 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares were bought by TROTTER JOHNNY. DUESER F SCOTT had bought 218 shares worth $13,438 on Tuesday, April 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold FFIN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.03 million shares or 10.08% less from 37.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fin accumulated 0% or 41,204 shares. 29,763 are owned by Citadel Advsr Llc. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 72,811 shares. Caxton Associate LP invested in 0.04% or 4,492 shares. 11,290 are owned by Raymond James Associates. First Republic Invest, California-based fund reported 16,192 shares. Bbva Compass State Bank invested in 31,087 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Laurion Capital Mngmt LP accumulated 30,453 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 9,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial Corp stated it has 42,156 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Voya Ltd Liability Corporation owns 26,426 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 3,148 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 6 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,347 shares to 12,847 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,625 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).