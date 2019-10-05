First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Holding Upped by Doliver Capital Advisors Inc; Campbell Newman Asset Management Stake in Visa Class A (V) Raised by $769,850 as Market Valuation Rose

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc bought 35,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 71,592 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.20M, up from 35,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $33.19. About 214,218 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (V) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 132,228 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.95 million, up from 127,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $387.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $175.98. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees

Investors sentiment increased to 4.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 3.49, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold FFIN shares while 7 reduced holdings.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $244,753 activity. Thaxton Kirk W also bought $9,365 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) on Friday, May 31. $7,816 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares were bought by Nickles Robert Clark Jr. Another trade for 670 shares valued at $19,939 was made by Denny Michael B. on Monday, June 17. $13,438 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) was bought by DUESER F SCOTT on Tuesday, April 30.

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $156.59 million and $253.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO) by 138,276 shares to 28,780 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings.

