First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Holding Upped by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc; Vigilant Capital Management Has Lifted Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) Stake by $11.17 Million

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 358.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 19,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 25,262 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 5,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.35% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.92. About 462,212 shares traded or 13.11% up from the average. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) by 34895% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 279,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 279,960 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 3.74 million shares traded or 24.24% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints; 09/04/2018 – IONIS & ASTRAZENECA ADVANCE NEW DRUG FOR NASH; 01/05/2018 – AstraZeneca (AZN) Gains on Takeover Chatter; 06/04/2018 – Rubraca® (rucaparib) Approved in the U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 16/04/2018 – G1 Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of G1T38 in Combination with Tagrisso for EGFR-Mutant Non-Sma; 17/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP | olaparib | N/A | 05/15/2018 | Treatment of primary peritoneal cancer | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: LOKELMATM Approved in U.S. for the Treatment of Adults With Hyperkalemia; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – US FDA ACCEPTS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR MOXETUMOMAB PASUDOTOX IN HAIRY CELL LEUKAEMIA; 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics And Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – OVERALL, ADVERSE EVENTS OCCURRED IN 41.9% OF PATIENTS WITH DAPAGLIFLOZIN AND 47.8% WITH PLACEBO IN STUDY

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $716.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 13,131 shares to 218,470 shares, valued at $12.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 17,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 454,730 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,533 shares to 47,625 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 1.55 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,882 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).