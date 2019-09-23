First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Holding Held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Share Value Rose While Rothschild Investment Trimmed Its Position by $790,000

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 66.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 16,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 40,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, up from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.26. About 1.87 million shares traded or 375.44% up from the average. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500.

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60 million, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $76.01. About 3.83 million shares traded or 35.00% up from the average. The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $847.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 4,941 shares to 163,859 shares, valued at $18.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutica Com (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Cresco Labs Inc Sub Vtg Shs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Group holds 3.94 million shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com holds 228,592 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World Mkts Incorporated has invested 0.02% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.21% of its portfolio in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 38,211 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Llc reported 3,980 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 655,448 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company reported 2,782 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 7,800 shares stake. First Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson reported 0.23% stake. Confluence Ltd Llc reported 1.51 million shares. 9,373 were reported by Northcoast Asset Ltd Com. Natixis holds 0.01% or 17,842 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com invested in 0.08% or 62,652 shares. Transamerica Fin Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 2,387 shares.

Analysts await The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04 million for 14.62 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The ProgreSive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 6,700 shares to 33,382 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 7,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,670 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 3.49, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold FFIN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 300.40% more from 34.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 2.43 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 230,812 shares. Blackrock reported 15.54 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cwm Lc reported 0.02% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 40,200 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 23,815 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Federated Investors Pa reported 34,917 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insur owns 76,490 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) or 52,691 shares. Eulav Asset Management reported 206,496 shares. Advisory Ntwk Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 17,688 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) or 77,407 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $244,753 activity. 165 shares valued at $9,365 were bought by Thaxton Kirk W on Friday, May 31. Shares for $184,830 were bought by TROTTER JOHNNY. Another trade for 218 shares valued at $13,438 was made by DUESER F SCOTT on Tuesday, April 30. The insider Denny Michael B. bought 670 shares worth $19,939.