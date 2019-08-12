First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Holding Has Upped by Terril Brothers Inc; Salzhauer Michael Lowered Its Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) as Stock Value Declined

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 312.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 33,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $31.26. About 62,708 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 66.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 33,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 16,779 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $708,000, down from 49,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $40.66. About 3.03M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 16/04/2018 – PLURALSIGHT INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 20/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers To Sign Morgan Burnett; 21/03/2018 – Airxcel LBO backed by US$540m in loans; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 20/03/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From Morgan Parker’s `There Are More Beautiful Things Than Beyoncé’; 26/04/2018 – ORSTED A/S ORSTED.CO : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 430 FROM DKK 425; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys Into Hilton Grand Vacations; 14/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SAID TO STOP SERVICING $3.8 BILLION FUND POOL; 06/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: MORGAN STANLEY CHAIRMAN & CEO JAMES GORMAN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S WILFRED FROST TOMORROW WEDNESDAY MARCH 7 AT 3:30PM ET

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold FFIN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.03 million shares or 10.08% less from 37.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns Mngmt has 10,360 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citadel reported 29,763 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited Company has 11,607 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc has invested 0.02% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). 1,019 were reported by Fmr Limited Liability Corp. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 900 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 404 shares. 80,421 were reported by Pnc Financial Svcs Group Incorporated. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 24,100 shares stake. Advisory Ser Network Limited Liability Corporation owns 363 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company stated it has 16,073 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase owns 292,140 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsr owns 0% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 377 shares. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.03% or 12,509 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $547,203 activity. $13,438 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) was bought by DUESER F SCOTT. $7,816 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) was bought by Nickles Robert Clark Jr. 165 shares were bought by Thaxton Kirk W, worth $9,365 on Friday, May 31. On Monday, June 17 the insider Denny Michael B. bought $19,939.

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 32,309 shares to 582,172 shares, valued at $16.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,251 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc holds 100 shares. Estabrook Capital Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has 13,786 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Appleton Partners Inc Ma reported 33,095 shares. 1,763 were accumulated by Whittier Of Nevada. Sunbelt Secs Incorporated stated it has 5,831 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 38,643 are owned by Hbk Invs Limited Partnership. 20,281 are held by Prelude Management Ltd Liability. Fort Point Prtn Llc has 8,538 shares. At Bancorporation holds 0.16% or 30,617 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Limited Liability has 215,000 shares. 3,585 were accumulated by Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 11,000 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Synovus Corporation reported 0.01% stake.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cowen Inc by 38,800 shares to 560,410 shares, valued at $8.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 36,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).