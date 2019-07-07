First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Holder Voya Investment Management Cut Stake by $347,757 as Share Price Declined; Zevenbergen Capital Investments Holds Position in Costar Group (CSGP)

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 6,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,426 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 32,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $30.99. About 294,552 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 16.85% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Costar Group Inc. (CSGP) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 6,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,376 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.09 million, up from 86,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $564.18. About 293,424 shares traded or 19.54% up from the average. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar

Analysts await First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. FFIN’s profit will be $40.58M for 25.83 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by First Financial Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $44.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 37,303 shares to 81,110 shares, valued at $887,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 15,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold FFIN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.03 million shares or 10.08% less from 37.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 11,696 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited holds 0.02% or 9,596 shares in its portfolio. 2.45M were reported by State Street. Bridges Invest owns 20,880 shares. Citigroup accumulated 18,678 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Gp reported 0.04% stake. Ameritas Invest Prtn Incorporated invested in 25,262 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Creative Planning holds 24,010 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 46,047 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. New York-based Pinebridge Invs LP has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). 57,326 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Aperio Gp Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 23,071 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Paloma Partners Mngmt reported 10,360 shares. Professionals Incorporated stated it has 2,784 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $556,631 activity. Shares for $19,939 were bought by Denny Michael B. on Monday, June 17. The insider TROTTER JOHNNY bought 3,000 shares worth $184,830. Another trade for 128 shares valued at $7,816 was made by Nickles Robert Clark Jr on Tuesday, May 21. $9,428 worth of stock was bought by Edwards Murray Hamilton on Tuesday, February 12. $13,438 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares were bought by DUESER F SCOTT.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $2.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 75,410 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $87.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 37,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,890 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 27,015 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab invested in 0% or 1,408 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell stated it has 14,421 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 52,888 shares. Geode Limited Liability reported 353,352 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Company (Trc) holds 0.07% or 2,483 shares. Captrust Advisors stated it has 618 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.49% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 3,595 shares. Legal General Gru Plc has invested 0.05% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Force Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 1,000 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.1% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 47,720 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% stake. Hightower Limited Liability Corp has 1,613 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Communication stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company owns 5,274 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

