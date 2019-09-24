First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Holder Terril Brothers Increased Its Holding; Notis-Mcconarty Edward Maintains Holding in Disney (DIS)

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 94.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 31,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 64,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $32.81. About 65,481 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 46.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 6,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 20,727 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, up from 14,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $132.51. About 4.09 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform

Since April 30, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $244,753 activity. DUESER F SCOTT also bought $13,438 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) on Tuesday, April 30. Thaxton Kirk W had bought 165 shares worth $9,365. Denny Michael B. bought $19,939 worth of stock or 670 shares. TROTTER JOHNNY had bought 3,000 shares worth $184,830 on Tuesday, April 30.

More notable recent First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Reasons to Add First Financial (FFIN) to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 127% – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IJR, TREX, EGP, FFIN – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

