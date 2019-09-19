First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Holder Terril Brothers Boosted Position by $939,000; Tower Research Capital Trc Maintains Position in Caterpillar Del (CAT)

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 94.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 31,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 64,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 46,492 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 88.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 11,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 23,541 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21M, up from 12,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $130.4. About 491,224 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 08/05/2018 – CAT RESOURCE INDUSTRIES GROUP PRESIDENT DENISE JOHNSON SPEAKS; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Office Changes; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month North America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 25%; 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Fincl Products Rev $709M; 21/03/2018 – Caterpillar Group Meeting Set By Spartan Research for Mar. 28; 13/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 8-K; 25/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Definitive Proxy Statement

Investors sentiment increased to 4.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 3.49, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold FFIN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 300.40% more from 34.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Advisory Ser Llc owns 1,174 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt holds 545,082 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 19,278 were accumulated by Frontier Investment. Jpmorgan Chase And Company, a New York-based fund reported 1.25 million shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 176,510 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12.83 million shares. Metropolitan Life Communication Ny invested 0.04% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.13% or 23,214 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 244,102 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 656 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Stephens Inc Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 9,434 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs Inc stated it has 246 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $244,753 activity. TROTTER JOHNNY also bought $184,830 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) on Tuesday, April 30. Thaxton Kirk W bought $9,365 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) on Friday, May 31. Nickles Robert Clark Jr also bought $7,816 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares. Denny Michael B. bought $19,939 worth of stock or 670 shares.

More notable recent First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 127% – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Reasons to Add First Financial (FFIN) to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IJR, TREX, EGP, FFIN – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caterpillar shares too bearish on earnings, BAML analyst says – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Is Caterpillar (CAT) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Caterpillar Stock Still a Buy After Its 18% Surge? – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DE, CAT downgraded at Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tru Co Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Captrust Financial Advsrs accumulated 21,862 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 2,051 were reported by Stearns Fin Grp Incorporated. Wealth Planning Ltd has 268,782 shares for 2.66% of their portfolio. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Co owns 12,385 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.25% or 339,743 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Com has 0.12% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 130,540 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 649 shares. Hamel Assocs Inc invested 0.27% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Rmb Capital Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has 0.05% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 12,699 shares. First Amer National Bank & Trust accumulated 1,561 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated has 48,894 shares. Wealthcare Capital Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 135 shares.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 3,265 shares to 1,387 shares, valued at $252,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,244 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).