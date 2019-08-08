First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Holder Great West Life Assurance Company Cut Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Zuckerman Investment Group Has Increased Stericycle (SRCL) Stake by $2.13 Million; Stock Value Declined

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 56.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 48,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 38,010 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 86,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $30.87. About 257,870 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 16.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 39,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 274,298 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.93M, up from 234,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $44.03. About 508,859 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 23/03/2018 – S&P REVISES STERICYCLE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 27/04/2018 – Flushing, Sharing, Reusing and More: Stericycle Study Exposes Americans’ Opioid and Prescription Drug Habits; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Stericycle; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Rev $3.5B-$3.64B; 27/04/2018 – Teamsters Union Urges Stericycle Shareholders to Vote Against Re-Election of Patience and Miller to Board — Proxy; 08/05/2018 – Healthcare Scare: Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Recalls Spike; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS – URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR PRO-RATA VESTING OF EQUITY AWARDS UPON A CHANGE- IN-CONTROL; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O SAYS ROBERT S. MURLEY APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.45 – $4.85; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS JOHN PATIENCE AND MARK MILLER – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Assoc Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 22,006 shares. Paloma Management has invested 0.06% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Bernzott Capital Advsr stated it has 2.68% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Bessemer Group Inc Inc owns 5,090 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Citigroup reported 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Principal Gp Inc holds 0.02% or 369,726 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd stated it has 24,589 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Inc reported 9,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Axa owns 11,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 15,149 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 12,051 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank stated it has 165,100 shares. High Pointe Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 13,610 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Limited Liability Company holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 32,083 shares.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 23,753 shares to 141,111 shares, valued at $9.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 72,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Analysts await First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FFIN’s profit will be $42.10 million for 24.90 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $556,631 activity. DUESER F SCOTT bought $13,438 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) on Tuesday, April 30. 670 shares valued at $19,939 were bought by Denny Michael B. on Monday, June 17. $9,365 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares were bought by Thaxton Kirk W. Edwards Murray Hamilton bought $9,428 worth of stock. Shares for $7,816 were bought by Nickles Robert Clark Jr on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold FFIN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.03 million shares or 10.08% less from 37.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Gp Inc accumulated 299,877 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 151,273 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 141,106 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Plc holds 39,836 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) or 5,895 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 377 shares stake. Vanguard Group owns 0.01% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 6.41 million shares. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust holds 0.11% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 31,087 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 24,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0.02% stake. 5,357 were accumulated by Us Natl Bank De. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.02% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).