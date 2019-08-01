First Finl Bankshares Com (FFIN) Stock Price Rose While Piedmont Investment Advisors Lowered Its Position by $700,017; Rivernorth Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Royce Value Tr (RVT) Holding by $663,208 as Market Value Were Volatile

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 51,016 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 167,669 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, down from 218,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.9. About 175,391 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in First Finl Bankshares Inc Com (FFIN) by 76.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 3,786 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219,000, down from 16,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $32.05. About 113,650 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Mtg Opportunity Term (JLS) by 212,327 shares to 720,967 shares, valued at $16.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allianzgi Nfj Divid Int & Pr (NFJ) by 114,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen North Carolina Qlty M (NNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 10 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 78,849 shares. 46,251 are held by Envestnet Asset Management. General Amer Investors stated it has 197,358 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Com, California-based fund reported 1,543 shares. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 10,000 shares. Bulldog Lc reported 70,579 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% or 4.25 million shares. Guggenheim Llc has 359,066 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. North Star Inv Mngmt Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 20,470 shares. Hl Finance Svcs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc owns 11,115 shares. St James Invest Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 18,450 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Royce Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE-RVT) declares First Quarter Common Stock Distribution of $0.29 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on March 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Royce Value Trust, Inc. Announces Terms of Common Stock Rights Offering – PR Newswire” on January 25, 2018. More interesting news about Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) as of June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is This The Best Small-Cap Fund For Your Income Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2017.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $556,631 activity. $7,816 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares were bought by Nickles Robert Clark Jr. Another trade for 165 shares valued at $9,365 was bought by Thaxton Kirk W. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Edwards Murray Hamilton bought $9,428. 670 shares were bought by Denny Michael B., worth $19,939. $13,438 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares were bought by DUESER F SCOTT.

Analysts await First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FFIN’s profit will be $42.10M for 25.85 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by First Financial Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “First Financial Bank Announces Promotion Of Shelley Dacus To President Of Kingwood Region – PRNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bank Stocks Q4 Earnings Slated on Jan 24: HBAN, SIVB & More – Nasdaq” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.