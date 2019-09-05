First Finl Bankshares Com (FFIN) Shares Rose While Rhumbline Advisers Lifted Its Holding; Nantahala Capital Management Position in Scientific Games (Call) (SGMS) Has Cut as Share Price Declined

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares Inc Com (FFIN) by 8.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 16,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 213,438 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.33 million, up from 196,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.14. About 226,689 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (Call) (SGMS) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 1.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% . The hedge fund held 5.57 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.65M, down from 6.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69B market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $18.15. About 847,340 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Scientific Games Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGMS); 08/05/2018 – Inspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES: CURRENT CEO SHEEHAN TO REMAIN AS SR ADVISOR; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 21/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP – ONTARIO LOTTERY AND GAMING EXTENDED ITS CANADIAN UNIT’S CONTRACT AS ONE OF OLG’S INSTANT GAMES PROVIDERS UNTIL JULY 31, 2022; 16/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Launch Of National Lottery Of Kazakhstan; 13/03/2018 – Scientific Games Celebrates Florida Lottery’s All Time U.S. Record-Breaking Week Of Instant Game Sales; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Barry Cottle as New President and Chief Executive Officer; 16/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES EXCLUSIVE SUPPLIER FOR KAZAKHSTAN NATL LOTTERY; 12/03/2018 – Scientific Games Names Robert O’Connor Senior Vice President of Government Affairs

More notable recent Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Scientific Games Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Scientific Games (SGMS) Down 27% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – SGMS – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Scientific Games (SGMS) in Focus: Stock Moves 6% Higher – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Scientific Games (SGMS) Down 37% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 08, 2018.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.12 million activity.

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.01 EPS, up 107.14% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $931,680 for 453.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Reasons to Add First Financial (FFIN) to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ALLETE Inc (ALE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Earnings Blitz And Autonomy Talk – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 20, 2019.

