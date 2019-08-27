First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) Shareholder Provident Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake; C-V Starr & Co Trust Has Upped Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) Holding by $1.20 Million as Stock Rose

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 195,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $65.26. About 201,300 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 94,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 98,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 193,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in First Finl Bancorp Oh for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $22.46. About 64,380 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 29/05/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Ohio Completes Conversion of MainSource Fincl Group Into First Fincl; 23/04/2018 – First Bank & Trust Honored for Philanthropic Contributions to VHCC; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH-TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND PENDING ACQUISITIONS OF FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO, INTERSTATE CAPITAL CORP; 02/04/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp. and MainSource Fincl Group, Inc. Complete Merger; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 26/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company CEO Recognized by Emory & Henry College; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers f; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 26/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018

Analysts await First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FFBC’s profit will be $53.23 million for 10.40 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by First Financial Bancorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 83,490 shares to 572,088 shares, valued at $29.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 74,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 638,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 14 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $108,194 activity. Rahe Maribeth S also bought $12,498 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares. Ach J Wickliffe had bought 177 shares worth $4,269 on Wednesday, April 10. olszewski richard e bought $8,743 worth of stock. On Wednesday, April 10 the insider Berta Vince bought $6,344. Shares for $6,199 were bought by FINNERTY CORINNE R. $4,245 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was bought by kramer william j.

