First Finl Bancorp Oh Com (FFBC) Holder Sg Americas Securities Boosted Its Position by $589,536 as Stock Rose; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) Holding by $690,000

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh Com (FFBC) by 51.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 24,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 72,059 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 47,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in First Finl Bancorp Oh Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. About 97,260 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 19/04/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Ohio 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 26/03/2018 – First Financial CEO Sees ‘Good First Step’ on Dodd-Frank (Video); 28/03/2018 – First Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, INC. AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades First Bank of Nigeria’s Subordinated Notes to ‘CCC+’; 06/04/2018 – News On MainSource Financial Group Inc. (MSFG) Now Under FFBC; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 11.85% or $6.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.21. About 1.40 million shares traded or 248.65% up from the average. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 22.30% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 07/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX 1Q EPS 63C INCLUDES $130M GAIN FROM SALE OF PRV; 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX CITES DTX301 STUDY ON GENE THERAPY IN OTC DEFICIENCY; 15/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC RARE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 17/04/2018 – FDA: New/Generic Drug Approvals – ULTRAGENYX PHARM INC – Biologic License Application (BLA): 761068 April 17, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX – IN DTX301 COHORT 1, AS OF FEB 15, THERE WERE NO INFUSION-RELATED ADVERSE EVENTS & NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL – PHASE 3 STUDY OF CRYSVITA SHOWED IMPROVEMENT IN IMPORTANT METABOLIC AND FUNCTIONAL MEASURES WITH CRYSVITA TREATMENT; 17/04/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce FDA Approval of Crysvita® (burosumab-twza) for the Treatment of Children and Adults with X; 30/05/2018 – Rentschler Fill Solutions and Ultragenyx Start Fill & Finish Collaboration for the US Commercial Supply of Drug Product; 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX SEES DATA FROM FIRST COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 IN 2H; 17/05/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce Topline Phase 3 Study Results Demonstrating Superiority of Crysvita® (burosumab) Treatment

More notable recent Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Lows Last Week – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alexion (ALXN) Down 3.2% After Amgen Buys Otezla From Celgene – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Biotech Stock Roundup: CELG’s Inrebic Gets FDA Nod, SRPT Suffers Setback & More – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alexion Wins EC Nod for Soliris in Nervous System Disorder – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GeneTx and Ultragenyx Announce Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for GTX-102 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.57, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold RARE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 57.27 million shares or 15.63% more from 49.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Co holds 0.04% or 64,000 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Company Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Opus Point Prns Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.48% or 5,064 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 6,576 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tekla Capital Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 76,958 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset has 0.01% invested in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Virtu Limited Co invested in 6,229 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) for 671,246 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited invested in 29,796 shares or 0% of the stock. United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 80,494 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Cap Guardian accumulated 470,847 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Barclays Plc has invested 0% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (Put) by 5,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) by 121,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,058 shares, and cut its stake in Glycomimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC).

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Com (NYSE:RCL) by 36,694 shares to 2,643 shares, valued at $303,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atrion Corp Com (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 1,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 478 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In Com (NYSE:ICE).

More notable recent First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “First Financial chairman Davis to exit executive officer role – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on June 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “First Financial to acquire one of Cincinnatiâ€™s fastest-growing companies – Cincinnati Business Courier” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “First Financial makes changes to C-suite – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $141,869 activity. FINNERTY CORINNE R had bought 257 shares worth $6,199 on Wednesday, April 10. Rahe Maribeth S bought $12,498 worth of stock. $6,249 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was bought by Booth Cynthia O on Monday, July 1. The insider Berta Vince bought $6,344. Another trade for 176 shares valued at $4,245 was made by kramer william j on Wednesday, April 10. Shares for $6,249 were bought by PURKRABEK KNUST SUSAN L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold FFBC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 73.03 million shares or 0.77% less from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Co invested in 4,668 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal & General Public Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Macquarie Gru invested in 5.03M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Pinebridge Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 101,052 shares. 22,000 were accumulated by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Glenmede Tru Co Na reported 774 shares. Parametric Port Limited Company stated it has 180,524 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis Advisors LP invested in 0.04% or 186,828 shares. State Street holds 3.61M shares. First Savings Bank has 2.45% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). 1,076 are held by Bessemer Grp Inc Inc. Tompkins Financial Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 1,121 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 5.49 million shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc invested in 31,598 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).