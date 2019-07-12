First Financial Trimmed Position in First Financial (THFF) by $532,980; Essent Group LTD Com (ESNT) Stock Price Rose While Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $368,295

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90M, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $493.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.05. About 1,471 shares traded. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 7.54% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr; 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST); 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd Com (ESNT) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 8,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,364 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, down from 91,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $49.56. About 97,972 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 32.95% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – PRICES $424.4 MLN OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD; 23/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 24/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING

Analysts await First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.85 EPS, down 32.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.25 per share. THFF’s profit will be $10.47M for 11.78 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by First Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset LP reported 0.12% stake. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 75,195 shares stake. Susquehanna Intl Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Fmr Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% stake. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Highstreet Asset Management holds 0% or 82 shares in its portfolio. Groesbeck Invest Mgmt Nj stated it has 0.61% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). The Connecticut-based Aqr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0% or 11,501 shares. 58,165 are owned by Fj Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Chicago Equity Prtn Llc reported 207,311 shares. Investec Asset Management accumulated 0.1% or 597,285 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Company Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 51,085 shares. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Delaware stated it has 1,539 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.30 million activity. Cashmer Jeff sold $934,500 worth of stock.

Analysts await Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.14 per share. ESNT’s profit will be $128.48 million for 9.53 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Essent Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99 million and $571.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust Prtflo S&P500 Gw Etf (SPYG) by 25,727 shares to 44,719 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr S&P500 Eql Tec Etf by 3,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).