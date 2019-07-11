First Financial (THFF) Valuation Declined While First Financial Cut Its Stake; As Guidewire Software (GWRE) Shares Rose, Lateef Investment Management LP Raised Holding

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90 million, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $490.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.86. About 9,448 shares traded. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 7.54% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST); 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 77,348 shares as the company's stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 263,768 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.63M, up from 186,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $101.4. About 633,384 shares traded or 1.63% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.76 million activity.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 45,684 shares to 371,564 shares, valued at $25.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 150,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,180 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Guidewire Software Announces Livegenic as New Solution Alliance Partner – Business Wire" on June 25, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 148,277 shares. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability accumulated 148,856 shares. Riverbridge Ltd Llc reported 485,229 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Piedmont Advsr Inc reported 5,948 shares. Spectrum Management reported 166 shares. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Westfield Mgmt Communications Limited Partnership has invested 0.33% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). First Mercantile holds 0.06% or 2,746 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.09% or 205,658 shares. The Texas-based Linscomb And Williams has invested 0.03% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Commerce Bank holds 13,354 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Natixis has 0.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 1,162 were reported by Contravisory Management. Laurion Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.03% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).