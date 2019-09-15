First Financial (THFF) Stock Rose While First Financial Has Cut Its Stake; As Nordstrom (JWN) Stock Value Declined, Gotham Asset Management Upped by $6.63 Million Its Position

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 2665.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 213,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 221,788 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07 million, up from 8,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 4.48 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ANY FUTURE SHARE REPURCHASES) $3.35 TO $3.55; 16/05/2018 – Nordstrom Inc expected to post earnings of 43 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM FAMILY:LEONARD GREEN WILLING TO COMMIT DEAL FINANCING; 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Ends Buyout Talks with Founding Family; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Family’s Bid to Buy the Retailer Is Rejected; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom rejects initial takeover offer from Nordstrom family for $50 per share; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 21/03/2018 – Watch Erik Nordstrom and Don Kingsborough onstage at Code Commerce: Not everyone has to become Amazon A Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 20/03/2018 – Nordstorm ends talks with founding family on take-private offer

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 16,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% . The institutional investor held 647,962 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.02M, down from 664,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $540.65M market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 65,275 shares traded or 75.92% up from the average. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 13.87% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST); 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr; 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c

First Financial Corp, which manages about $123.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 2,487 shares to 27,753 shares, valued at $7.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. THFF’s profit will be $11.18M for 12.09 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.78% negative EPS growth.

