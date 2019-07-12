First Financial (THFF) Shareholder First Financial Lowered Its Holding; As Nordstrom (JWN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Avalon Global Asset Management Increased Holding

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, up from 92,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.57. About 2.15 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Nordstrom ready to open `on the go’ men’s store; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q EPS 51c; 09/04/2018 – Nordstrom’s Bold Men’s Wear Move; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – UNLESS GROUP CAN PROMPTLY, SUBSTANTIALLY IMPROVE PRICE IT IS PROPOSING TO PAY FOR CO, SPECIAL COMMITTEE INTENDS TO TERMINATE DISCUSSIONS; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Family’s Bid to Buy the Retailer Is Rejected; 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom beat estimates by 8 cents with quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share; 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES TALKS WITH NORD; 12/03/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $54 TARGET PRICE; 21/03/2018 – Stadium Goods to Open Store Inside Nordstrom; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: China denies it offered a package to slash U.S. deficit by $200 billion

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90 million, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $492.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.98. About 17,030 shares traded. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 7.54% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST); 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%

Analysts await First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.85 EPS, down 32.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.25 per share. THFF’s profit will be $10.47M for 11.76 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by First Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7,500 shares to 84,620 shares, valued at $10.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,830 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

