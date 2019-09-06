First Financial (THFF) Shareholder First Financial Has Cut Its Stake by $532,980; Skytop Capital Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Cut by $1.17 Million

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% . The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90 million, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $500.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $40.7. About 37,190 shares traded or 10.23% up from the average. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 13.87% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST); 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr; 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.05. About 26.12 million shares traded or 7.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.00 million shares. Twin reported 687,130 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma reported 133,484 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 99,500 shares or 2.16% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Lp stated it has 11.13M shares or 2.58% of all its holdings. Hudson Bay Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 69,554 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Holt Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Co Dba Holt Capital Prtn LP invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Windsor Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 3,260 shares. Fincl Consulate invested in 0.78% or 14,516 shares. Moreover, Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strategic Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 46,773 shares. Cornerstone Capital Inc, California-based fund reported 224,212 shares. Field Main Bancorporation holds 1.53% or 13,750 shares in its portfolio. Hemenway Tru Co Ltd Liability has invested 2.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ftb Incorporated, a Tennessee-based fund reported 144,924 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) and Artificial Intelligence – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft hires Samsung vet as healthcare head – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Garmin, CDW and Microsoft – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. THFF’s profit will be $11.18M for 11.18 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.78% negative EPS growth.