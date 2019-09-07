First Financial (THFF) Shareholder First Financial Decreased Its Stake; Exchange Capital Management Upped Kla (KLAC) Stake by $996,625

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 32.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 8,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 33,865 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, up from 25,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $150.98. About 1.86 million shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ISRAEL ANTITRUST AUTHORITY GRANTED REQUEST BY KLA-TENCOR FOR AN EXEMPTION FROM ANY PREMERGER NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT IN ISRAEL; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 billion; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – RPT-KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms KLA-Tencor at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLA-Tencor Rtgs Same On Purchase Of Orbotech

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp analyzed 12,690 shares as the company's stock rose 6.09% . The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90 million, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $356.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Utilities Etf (VPU) by 5,987 shares to 11,409 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 23,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,805 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Cap Advsrs Ltd Com holds 2,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Guinness Atkinson Asset stated it has 54,250 shares or 4.86% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt owns 6,699 shares. The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Hbk Invests Limited Partnership reported 0.13% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Texas-based Moody Fincl Bank Division has invested 0% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 16,032 shares. Meritage Portfolio Management holds 0.5% or 41,517 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Inc has invested 0.02% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 158,552 shares. Oaktop Cap Mgmt Ii Limited Partnership holds 400,750 shares or 9.99% of its portfolio. 1.46 million were accumulated by Beutel Goodman Ltd. Theleme Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested 2.07% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Horizon Limited Liability Company owns 1,827 shares. D E Shaw Company, New York-based fund reported 643,043 shares.