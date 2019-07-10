First Financial (THFF) Shareholder First Financial Decreased Holding; Apple (AAPL) Holder Aspiriant Has Lifted Its Stake by $353,052 as Share Price Rose

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 1,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,809 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86 million, up from 107,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $201.24. About 18.18M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 17/05/2018 – FITCH RATES GREEN APPLE 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)SF’; STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 10/05/2018 – Apple looks to `green’ metal for use in iPhone and MacBook; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, according to comments Tim Cook made to CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 02/05/2018 – Cramer applauds Apple’s emerging razor-razorblade model: This could be ‘huge’; 10/04/2018 – APPLE OWES $502.6 MILLION TO VIRNETX, SAYS FEDERAL JURY IN TX; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN APPLE INC – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – Apple chief right to kick Facebook over data privacy failings

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90 million, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $495.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.23. About 13,224 shares traded. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 7.54% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST); 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Analysts await First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.85 EPS, down 32.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.25 per share. THFF’s profit will be $10.47 million for 11.83 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by First Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.59% EPS growth.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IFGL) by 27,471 shares to 69,695 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 7,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,095 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa reported 1.74% stake. Iowa Bancorp owns 3.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 37,315 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt stated it has 14,994 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.37% or 4,068 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 2.87% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 870,051 are held by Harvard Mgmt Com Inc. Btr Management has 3.61% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 98,778 shares. Tirschwell Loewy invested in 0.07% or 2,583 shares. Fruth Invest Mgmt holds 11,015 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Lc stated it has 1.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Coho Prtn accumulated 1,627 shares. Covington Capital reported 190,230 shares stake. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh reported 1.42 million shares. Guardian Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 20,495 shares. 12.77M were accumulated by Fisher Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.