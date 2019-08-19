First Financial (THFF) Shareholder First Financial Cut Stake by $532,980 as Stock Value Rose; Gildan Activewear (GIL) Shareholder Nokota Management LP Has Lowered Stake by $23.44 Million as Market Value Rose

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% . The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90M, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $511.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $41.62. About 50,079 shares traded or 44.69% up from the average. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 13.87% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST); 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 23.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 669,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 2.16 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.51M, down from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.17. About 259,398 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 3.47 million shares to 3.87 million shares, valued at $68.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 51,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG).

Analysts await First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.92 per share. THFF’s profit will be $11.31M for 11.31 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by First Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.80% negative EPS growth.