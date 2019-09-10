First Financial (THFF) Market Valuation Rose While First Financial Trimmed Its Stake; As Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Omers Administration Trimmed Position

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% . The institutional investor held 134,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64 million, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.68. About 164,540 shares traded. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 20.85% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S GETS EIR FROM FDA FOR CUERNAVACA PLANT IN MEXICO; 29/03/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 24/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – GETS ESTABLISHMENT INSPECTION REPORT FROM US FDA FOR API MIRFIELD PLANT, UK; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 3.02 BLN RUPEES – TV; 09/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – U.S FDA ISSUES FORM 483 WITH 5 OBSERVATIONS FOR API UNIT AT HYDERABAD; 02/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES – CO, U.S. UNIT PROMIUS PHARMA ANNOUNCE FILING OF AN NDA FOR MIGRAINE CANDIDATE; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS SAYS AUDIT OF API HYDERABAD PLANT IN TELENGANA BY U.S. FDA COMPLETED ON MARCH 16; 16/03/2018 – DR REDDY’S EXTENDS LOSSES TO 2.7% AFTER OBSERVATIONS ON FACTORY; 26/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S TO LAUNCH OF PALONOSETRON HYDROCHLORIDE IN U.S; 02/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES – UPON APPROVAL, PRODUCT WILL BE COMMERCIALISED BY PROMIUS PHARMA

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% . The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90 million, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $513.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.79. About 37,150 shares traded or 8.50% up from the average. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 13.87% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr; 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST); 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 24,000 shares to 82,700 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 19,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 726,894 shares, and has risen its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

