First Financial (THFF) Holder First Financial Lowered Its Position as Market Valuation Rose; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holder Pittenger & Anderson Raised Its Holding by $480,495 as Shares Rose

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 4,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 84,292 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76 million, up from 79,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 2.39M shares traded or 40.23% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% . The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90 million, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $503.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $40.98. About 46,337 shares traded or 37.11% up from the average. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 13.87% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr; 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST); 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colonial Trust Advisors owns 1.1% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 55,713 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.02% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bridges Inv Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Brown Advisory Ltd Co invested in 2,479 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Opus Invest Mgmt holds 0.99% or 48,400 shares in its portfolio. 4,496 are held by Appleton Ptnrs Ma. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 17,410 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Frontier Invest Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,879 shares. Mcrae Capital Mngmt reported 7,360 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 78,853 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 37,218 shares. Shelton Capital has 369 shares. Hallmark Mngmt reported 0.06% stake. Tributary Capital Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.05% or 7,200 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 259 shares to 380 shares, valued at $663,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 52,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,870 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.92 per share. THFF’s profit will be $11.31M for 11.14 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by First Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.80% negative EPS growth.