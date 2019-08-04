First Financial (THFF) Holder First Financial Has Decreased Stake by $532,980; Atmos Energy (ATO) Shareholder Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Cut Holding by $2.53 Million

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 24,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $638,000, down from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $109.63. About 607,023 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO)

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% . The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90M, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $517.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $42.08. About 25,727 shares traded. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 13.87% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr; 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST)

More notable recent First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: First Financial Corp. (THFF) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Financial Corporation and HopFed Bancorp, Inc. Sign Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” published on January 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Analysts await First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.92 per share. THFF’s profit will be $11.31M for 11.43 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by First Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.80% negative EPS growth.

