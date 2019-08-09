First Financial (THFF) Holder First Financial Has Cut Position as Stock Price Rose; Ulysses Management Has Upped Its Hd Supply Hdlgs (HDS) Position

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc (HDS) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 9,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 771,689 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.45 million, up from 762,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.26. About 658,110 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.)

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% . The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90 million, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $509.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.43. About 9,785 shares traded. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 13.87% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr; 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST)

Analysts await First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.92 per share. THFF’s profit will be $11.31 million for 11.26 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.80% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Just Energy Group, Inc. (JE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Financial Corp. (THFF) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa accumulated 216,788 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.51% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). California-based California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Utah Retirement stated it has 33,576 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Norway-based Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Prudential Financial owns 15,399 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 215,448 shares. Oz Mngmt LP reported 4.00 million shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt stated it has 100 shares. Stifel Finance Corporation has invested 0.05% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 3,521 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 1,250 shares. Highvista Strategies Lc owns 5,600 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) has 0% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS).

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 3.94B shares to 6.25M shares, valued at $22.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.59B shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,000 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp. Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HDS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HD Supply (HDS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Delcath Enhances Board of Directors With Appointment of Commercial Leader, John R. Sylvester – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HD Supply Holdings Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 11, 2019 : HDS, HRB, CHS, JW.A – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.