First Financial (THFF) Holder First Financial Decreased Position by $532,980 as Market Valuation Rose; Roper Industries (ROP) Holder Johnson Investment Counsel Cut Its Holding

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% . The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90 million, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $489.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $39.85. About 15,701 shares traded. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 13.87% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST); 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Roper Industries (ROP) by 6.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 25,089 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, down from 26,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Roper Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $351.86. About 130,041 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors

Analysts await First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.92 per share. THFF’s profit will be $11.31M for 10.83 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by First Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.80% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Financial Corporation and HopFed Bancorp Announce Completion of Merger Transaction – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Financial Corporation and HopFed Bancorp, Inc. Sign Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” published on January 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 07/23/2019: THFF,BRO,ZION – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Financial Corporation reports 2018 results Nasdaq:THFF – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emergin Markets Min (EEMV) by 8,755 shares to 15,408 shares, valued at $912,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Healthcare Corp. (NYSE:UNH) by 3,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Dividend Etf (SDY).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $163,483 activity.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73 million for 27.66 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.