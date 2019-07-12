First Financial (THFF) At $39.98 Forms Bottom; Centerpoint Energy (CNP)’s Sentiment Is 1.13

Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 224 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 198 sold and reduced stock positions in Centerpoint Energy Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 365.34 million shares, down from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Centerpoint Energy Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 161 Increased: 157 New Position: 67.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. operates as a public utility holding firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.62 billion. The companyÂ’s Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies. It has a 44.03 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 28,702 pole miles of overhead distribution lines and 3,692 circuit miles of overhead transmission lines; 23,937 circuit miles of underground distribution lines and 26 circuit miles of underground transmission lines; and 232 substations with a capacity of 60,854 megavolt amperes.

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNP) 4.5% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Only 3 Defensive Utility Stocks Are Considered Cheap With Big Upside – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Broadcom, Charter, Comcast, CommScope, ConEd, Next Era, Rockwell, Transocean and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.06. About 5.11 million shares traded or 10.06% up from the average. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) has risen 11.06% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren See Merger Closing by 1Q of 2019; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $3,155 MLN VS $2,735 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Vectren to Become a CenterPoint Energy Co. With Combined Co’s Natural Gas Utilities Ops and Indiana Electric Operation to Headquartered in Evansville, Ind; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy: 60-Mile Brazos Valley Connection Project Completed Ahead of Schedule; 20/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Fitch: CenterPoint Energy Resources to Benefit from Internal Spin of Enable Investment; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint to Buy U.S. Midwest Utility Vectren for $72 a Share; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CENTERPOINT ENERGY’S LONG-TERM IDR AT ‘BBB’; REVI; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT BOOSTS ENABLE 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST

Advisors Preferred Llc holds 2.75% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for 28,273 shares. Miller Howard Investments Inc Ny owns 2.66 million shares or 2.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hgk Asset Management Inc has 1.97% invested in the company for 212,674 shares. The Illinois-based Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co has invested 1.72% in the stock. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, a South Carolina-based fund reported 314,384 shares.

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CNP’s profit will be $166.00 million for 22.02 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, down 32.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.25 per share. THFF’s profit will be $10.47 million for 11.76 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.59% EPS growth.