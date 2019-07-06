First Financial Stake in First Financial (THFF) Trimmed as Market Value Declined; Ptc (PTC) Holder Palestra Capital Management Lowered Holding by $20.21 Million

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90 million, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $497.53M market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.4. About 11,063 shares traded. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 7.54% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST); 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr; 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 219,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 785,285 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.39 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $92.83. About 490,216 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 06/03/2018 – PTC Introduces New Augmented Reality Capabilities and Spatial Tracking with Creo AR Design Share; 20/04/2018 – DJ PTC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTC); 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES, EST. 42.80B; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads to Meet Congressional PTC Requirement; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 29/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Revival: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M

Analysts await First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, down 32.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.25 per share. THFF’s profit will be $10.47 million for 11.88 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.59% EPS growth.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 462,840 shares to 940,040 shares, valued at $157.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 28.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.25 per share. PTC’s profit will be $20.71 million for 128.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.