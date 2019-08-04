First Financial Raised Position in Comcast (CMCSA) as Market Valuation Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Centre Asset Management Has Boosted Holding

First Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 255.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp bought 18,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 25,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 20.84 million shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – FOX: UK REVIEW OF COMCAST BID FOR SKY CCOULD TAKE MONTHS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast backs Sky bid with £23bn of loans; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Brian Roberts […]; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Smackdown!; 01/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Value Cuts PNC, Buys More Comcast; 21/05/2018 – Britain’s government says it does not intend to refer Comcast’s $30.7 billion takeover offer for Sky to competition authorities; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – PARTNERSHIP WITH CHARTER WILL UTILIZE COMCAST EMPLOYEES TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF PLATFORM ON BEHALF OF BOTH COS; 21/03/2018 – KABB FOX 29: BREAKING: NBC News identifying suspect as Mark Anthony Conditt #AustinBombings; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 19/04/2018 – Independence Health Group and Comcast Form Partnership Aimed at Creating New, Patient Care Technology and Communications Platfo

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 7,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 240,587 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.38M, up from 233,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference

First Financial Corp, which manages about $133.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12,690 shares to 664,258 shares, valued at $27.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Shelton holds 2.45% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 24,848 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 0.66% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Horan Cap invested 2.06% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Locust Wood Capital Advisers Ltd Llc holds 6.04% or 1.94M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 12,692 shares. Rampart Investment Company Lc stated it has 92,502 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Financial Counselors owns 0.06% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 36,540 shares. Calamos Ltd Liability invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Inspirion Wealth Limited Liability Com owns 7,724 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Incorporated holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 217,865 shares. Riggs Asset Managment accumulated 2,806 shares. Huntington Retail Bank accumulated 360,853 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Roberts Glore & Co Il accumulated 6,750 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Insight 2811 holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 19,000 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Princeton Strategies Grp owns 95,293 shares. 68,949 were reported by Blue Cap. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 2.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8.59 million shares. Provident Tru has invested 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Redwood Ltd Liability Com invested 2.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shikiar Asset Mgmt has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Skytop Cap Ltd Co owns 4.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 40,000 shares. Ontario – Canada-based National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 1.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 135,345 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 17,526 shares. Duff And Phelps Management Communication invested in 0.12% or 68,430 shares. Girard Prns Limited reported 2.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ima Wealth reported 1% stake. Crestwood Advsr Gp Ltd holds 3.99% or 471,887 shares. Northstar Investment Ltd Co has invested 3.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).