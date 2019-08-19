First Financial Raised Comcast (CMCSA) Holding; Kempen Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Com (MAA) by $497,476 as Stock Value Rose

First Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 255.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp bought 18,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 25,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 7.50 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 19/04/2018 – Comcast is teaming up with Independence Health Group to launch a new consumer-oriented health-care technology platform; 17/05/2018 – Comcast Class A Favored by 16 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/05/2018 – U.K. Investors Buy Tal Education, VIX ETF; Sell Comcast: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Chinese ex-fund manager must face U.S. SEC’s insider trading claims -judge; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Comcast’s A3 Debt Ratings On Review For Downgrade; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST MAKING GOOD PROGRESS WITH EU REGULATORS ON SKY: ROBERTS; 23/05/2018 – Stefan Nicola: BREAKING: #Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century #Fox; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS ENGAGED WITH SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE IN RESPECT OF ACQUISITION

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc Com (MAA) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 4,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 115,531 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.63M, up from 110,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $126.38. About 362,906 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 26/04/2018 – CRESCENT WINS IRAQ ENERGY RIGHTS FOR KHIDER AL-MAA AREA: AMEEDI; 06/03/2018 ALLENA – BELIEVES PHASE 3 PROGRAM, IF SUCCESSFUL, COULD BE ELIGIBLE FOR MAA VIA CONDITIONAL APPROVAL PATHWAY; 13/03/2018 – MAA Announces Quarterly Common Dividend; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show; 28/03/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS BIOMARIN’S MARKETING APPLICATION FOR PEGVALIASE MAA; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q EPS 42c; 18/04/2018 – SHIRE PLC SHP.L – SWISSMEDIC VALIDATES MAA FOR LANADELUMAB; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mid-America Apartments $400m WNG 10Y; IPT +150 Area; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 26/04/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Communities Director James K. Lowder Resigns From Compensation Committee

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 5,497 shares to 12,336 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc Com by 5,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,297 shares, and cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc Com.

First Financial Corp, which manages about $133.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12,690 shares to 664,258 shares, valued at $27.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.