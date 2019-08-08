First Financial Position in First Financial (THFF) Decreased by $532,980; Blume Capital Management Trimmed Its Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Position as Market Value Rose

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% . The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90 million, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $502.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.86. About 908 shares traded. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 13.87% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr; 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST); 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) by 99.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 86,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35,000, down from 86,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $50.6. About 136,712 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 24/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 27/05/2018 – Oaktree founder warns private equity standards slipping; 24/04/2018 – RDL: Oaktree: Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Announces Certain Changes to Non-GAAP Measures for the First Quarter of 2018; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC – CO, FUNDS MANAGED BY AFFILIATES OF WALTON STREET, FUNDS MANAGED BY OAKTREE ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV; 17/05/2018 – APOLLO AND OAKTREE ALSO SAID TO BE BIDDING FOR $530M PROPERTIES; 09/03/2018 – OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS ENDS BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 19/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management to Sell its Stake in Countryside Properties; 15/03/2018 – M lll Acquisition Corp. Announces New Meeting Date for the Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Proposed Business Combination with IEA Energy Services LLC; 11/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Says India May Be Growth Engine in 3-5 Years

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Securities Lc has 11,225 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al has 0% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Chickasaw Mngmt reported 5,560 shares stake. The California-based Blume Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Kellner Capital Lc owns 213,000 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 534,303 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Company has 6,325 shares. Advisory Rech has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Covington Mngmt holds 0% or 550 shares in its portfolio. Bamco Incorporated Ny reported 0.39% stake. 1.03M are owned by Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc. 1.11 million are held by Water Island Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. 19,956 are owned by Catalyst Cap Advsrs Lc. Markel Corporation holds 1.07 million shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks holds 0.03% or 32,997 shares.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $112.19 million for 18.60 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) by 113,800 shares to 144,065 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 10,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab St Us Treasury (SCHO).

Analysts await First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.92 per share. THFF’s profit will be $11.31 million for 11.10 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by First Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.80% negative EPS growth.

