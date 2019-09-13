First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

This is a contrast between First Financial Northwest Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) and Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Pacific Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Northwest Inc. 15 3.59 N/A 0.95 15.51 Umpqua Holdings Corporation 17 3.11 N/A 1.43 12.18

In table 1 we can see First Financial Northwest Inc. and Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Umpqua Holdings Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to First Financial Northwest Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. First Financial Northwest Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Umpqua Holdings Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides First Financial Northwest Inc. and Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Northwest Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 1.2% Umpqua Holdings Corporation 0.00% 7.8% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

First Financial Northwest Inc. is 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.22 beta. In other hand, Umpqua Holdings Corporation has beta of 1.07 which is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First Financial Northwest Inc. and Umpqua Holdings Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.4% and 90.9%. 1.6% are First Financial Northwest Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Financial Northwest Inc. 4.97% 4.75% -11.28% -4.71% -16.97% -4.46% Umpqua Holdings Corporation -0.34% 3.74% 0.17% -1.63% -18.79% 9.81%

For the past year First Financial Northwest Inc. had bearish trend while Umpqua Holdings Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Umpqua Holdings Corporation beats First Financial Northwest Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage businesses. It operates through Community Banking and Home Lending segments. The Community Banking segment provides loan and deposit products to business and retail customers. The Home Lending segment originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It also offers various deposit products, such as non-interest bearing checking accounts, interest bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; financial planning, trust, and investments services to high net worth individuals; and retail brokerage and investment advisory services. The companyÂ’s loan products include loans for business and commercial customers, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family loans, equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing, small business administration program financing, and capital markets and treasury management services; loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. In addition, it provides technology-based services, including remote deposit capture, online banking, bill pay and treasury, mobile banking, voice response banking, automatic payroll deposit programs, ATMs, product kiosks, and Website. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated commercial banking centers in 346 locations. Umpqua Holdings Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.