First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW)’s Financial Results Comparing With CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

We are comparing First Financial Northwest Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) and CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Northwest Inc. 16 3.43 N/A 0.95 17.08 CVB Financial Corp. 22 6.78 N/A 1.22 17.21

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of First Financial Northwest Inc. and CVB Financial Corp. CVB Financial Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. First Financial Northwest Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVB Financial Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First Financial Northwest Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) and CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Northwest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CVB Financial Corp. 0.00% 8.7% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

First Financial Northwest Inc.’s 0.22 beta indicates that its volatility is 78.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1.12 beta and it is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Financial Northwest Inc. and CVB Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 47.1% and 66.1% respectively. About 1.4% of First Financial Northwest Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of CVB Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Financial Northwest Inc. -1.33% -1.33% 1.81% 3.04% -7.71% 5.24% CVB Financial Corp. -1.69% -1.87% -6.87% -6.25% -7.61% 3.81%

For the past year First Financial Northwest Inc. has stronger performance than CVB Financial Corp.

Summary

CVB Financial Corp. beats on 9 of the 9 factors First Financial Northwest Inc.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides various banking and trust services for businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates in two segments, Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers, and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit for business and personal accounts, as well as serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. It also provides various lending products, such as commercial products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; loans for agribusiness; lease financing for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers a range of specialized services, such as cash management systems for monitoring cash flow, a credit card program for merchants, courier pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfers by way of domestic and international wires and automated clearinghouse, and on-line account access. Further, it provides various investment products; and financial services and trust services comprising fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 42 business financial centers and 8 commercial banking centers located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley areas of California, as well as 3 trust offices located in Ontario, Newport Beach, and Pasadena. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.