First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Both First Financial Northwest Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) and Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Northwest Inc. 16 3.45 N/A 0.95 17.08 Central Pacific Financial Corp. 29 4.01 N/A 2.04 14.08

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Central Pacific Financial Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to First Financial Northwest Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. First Financial Northwest Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Central Pacific Financial Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us First Financial Northwest Inc. and Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Northwest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Central Pacific Financial Corp. 0.00% 12.5% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

First Financial Northwest Inc.’s 0.22 beta indicates that its volatility is 78.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s 0.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.1% of First Financial Northwest Inc. shares and 92.9% of Central Pacific Financial Corp. shares. About 1.4% of First Financial Northwest Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Financial Northwest Inc. -1.33% -1.33% 1.81% 3.04% -7.71% 5.24% Central Pacific Financial Corp. -2.35% -2.55% -2.95% 3.58% -2.45% 17.74%

For the past year First Financial Northwest Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Summary

Central Pacific Financial Corp. beats First Financial Northwest Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.