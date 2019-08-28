First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) Reaches $13.37 52-Week Low; Carlisle Companies (CSL)’s Sentiment Is 1.04

The stock of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) hit a new 52-week low and has $12.84 target or 4.00% below today’s $13.37 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $134.77M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $12.84 price target is reached, the company will be worth $5.39M less. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.37. About 38,288 shares traded or 139.70% up from the average. First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) has declined 16.97% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FFNW News: 26/04/2018 – First Fincl Northwest 1Q EPS 66c; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 26/04/2018 – First Fincl Northwest Net Loans Receivable $991.1M at March 31; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 02/04/2018 First Financial Northwest Declines Most in More Than Six Years; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Northwest Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFNW); 26/04/2018 – FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST INC – NET LOANS RECEIVABLE INCREASED TO $991.1 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $988.7 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 26/04/2018 – First Fincl Northwest Raises Quarterly Dividend to 8c Vs. 7c; 26/04/2018 – First Financial Northwest, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend 14 Percent to $0.08 per Share

Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 138 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 133 sold and reduced their equity positions in Carlisle Companies Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 47.57 million shares, down from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Carlisle Companies Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 4 to 6 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 116 Increased: 76 New Position: 62.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.33M for 15.00 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing firm in the worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.88 billion. The companyÂ’s Construction Materials segment makes and sells rubber, thermoplastic polyolefin, and polyvinyl chloride membrane roofing systems; rigid foam insulation panels for various roofing applications; and liquid and spray-applied waterproofing membranes, vapor and air barriers, and HVAC duct sealants and hardware for the commercial and residential construction markets. It has a 19.43 P/E ratio. The Company’s Interconnect Technologies segment creates and makes wires, cables, connectors, contacts, and cable assemblies for the transfer of power and data primarily for the aerospace, medical, defense electronics, test and measurement equipment, and other industrial markets.

The stock increased 1.38% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $139.19. About 220,024 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET

Excalibur Management Corp holds 9.18% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated for 79,357 shares. Inverness Counsel Llc Ny owns 801,061 shares or 5.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd has 5.24% invested in the company for 11,811 shares. The New York-based Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc has invested 2.68% in the stock. Shellback Capital Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 176,170 shares.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $361,570 activity. Another trade for 17,540 shares valued at $263,911 was bought by PADRICK KEVIN D.

First Financial Northwest, Inc. operates as the holding firm for First Savings Bank Northwest that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company has market cap of $134.77 million. The firm offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 13.48 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products comprise one-to-four family residential loans; multifamily and commercial real estate loans; construction/land loans for the construction of single-family residences, condominiums, townhouses, multifamily properties, and residential developments; business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and savings account loans.