First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting First Financial Northwest Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Northwest Inc. 16 3.43 N/A 0.95 17.08 TriCo Bancshares 38 4.06 N/A 2.68 14.71

Demonstrates First Financial Northwest Inc. and TriCo Bancshares earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. TriCo Bancshares is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. First Financial Northwest Inc. is currently more expensive than TriCo Bancshares, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First Financial Northwest Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Northwest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TriCo Bancshares 0.00% 7.3% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

First Financial Northwest Inc. is 78.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.22 beta. TriCo Bancshares on the other hand, has 0.87 beta which makes it 13.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for First Financial Northwest Inc. and TriCo Bancshares.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Northwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TriCo Bancshares 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of TriCo Bancshares is $40.5, which is potential 7.88% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.1% of First Financial Northwest Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.6% of TriCo Bancshares are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.4% of First Financial Northwest Inc. shares. Competitively, 1% are TriCo Bancshares’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Financial Northwest Inc. -1.33% -1.33% 1.81% 3.04% -7.71% 5.24% TriCo Bancshares -1.89% 0.36% 2.21% 7.63% 5.46% 16.54%

For the past year First Financial Northwest Inc. has weaker performance than TriCo Bancshares

Summary

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in Northern and Central California. It accepts demand, savings, money market rate deposit accounts, and time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans. The company also offers installment note collection services; issues cashierÂ’s checks; sells travelers checks; and provides safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services. In addition, it provides independent financial and broker-dealer services. The company operates 58 traditional and 10 in-store branches. TriCo Bancshares was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Chico, California.