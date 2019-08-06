First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW) and Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Comparison side by side

Since First Financial Northwest Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) and Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) are part of the Regional – Pacific Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Northwest Inc. 15 3.50 N/A 0.95 15.51 Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 29 3.63 N/A 2.31 13.69

Table 1 demonstrates First Financial Northwest Inc. and Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. First Financial Northwest Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Northwest Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 1.2% Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

First Financial Northwest Inc. is 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.22. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.23 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Financial Northwest Inc. and Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.4% and 85.5% respectively. 1.6% are First Financial Northwest Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Financial Northwest Inc. 4.97% 4.75% -11.28% -4.71% -16.97% -4.46% Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 1.09% 3.23% 10.06% 5.12% -14.28% 23.94%

For the past year First Financial Northwest Inc. has -4.46% weaker performance while Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. has 23.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. beats First Financial Northwest Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.