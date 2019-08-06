First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW) and Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Comparison side by side

Since First Financial Northwest Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) and Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) are part of the Regional – Pacific Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Financial Northwest Inc.
|15
|3.50
|N/A
|0.95
|15.51
|Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.
|29
|3.63
|N/A
|2.31
|13.69
Table 1 demonstrates First Financial Northwest Inc. and Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. First Financial Northwest Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Financial Northwest Inc.
|0.00%
|9.7%
|1.2%
|Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|6.9%
|1.2%
Risk and Volatility
First Financial Northwest Inc. is 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.22. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.23 beta.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both First Financial Northwest Inc. and Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.4% and 85.5% respectively. 1.6% are First Financial Northwest Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Financial Northwest Inc.
|4.97%
|4.75%
|-11.28%
|-4.71%
|-16.97%
|-4.46%
|Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.
|1.09%
|3.23%
|10.06%
|5.12%
|-14.28%
|23.94%
For the past year First Financial Northwest Inc. has -4.46% weaker performance while Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. has 23.94% stronger performance.
Summary
Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. beats First Financial Northwest Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
