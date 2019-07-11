First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW) and Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Comparing side by side

Both First Financial Northwest Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) and Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Northwest Inc. 16 3.47 N/A 0.95 17.08 Northrim BanCorp Inc. 35 2.58 N/A 2.83 12.50

Demonstrates First Financial Northwest Inc. and Northrim BanCorp Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Northrim BanCorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. First Financial Northwest Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Northwest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Northrim BanCorp Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

First Financial Northwest Inc. has a 0.22 beta, while its volatility is 78.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Northrim BanCorp Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.7 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.1% of First Financial Northwest Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.1% of Northrim BanCorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of First Financial Northwest Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Northrim BanCorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Financial Northwest Inc. -1.33% -1.33% 1.81% 3.04% -7.71% 5.24% Northrim BanCorp Inc. -3.57% 4.24% -5.55% -6.23% -3.93% 7.7%

For the past year First Financial Northwest Inc. has weaker performance than Northrim BanCorp Inc.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors First Financial Northwest Inc.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals primarily in Alaska. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits. The company also provides family residential mortgages; commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for working capital and expansion; commercial real estate loans; construction loans for commercial real estate projects, and land development and residential subdivision construction loans; and consumer loans comprising loans for automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer purchases, as well as home equity and commercial credit lines, and factoring services. In addition, it offers other services comprising consumer online banking, mobile app and mobile deposit, mobile Web and text banking, business online banking, online statements, consumer and business debit cards, cash back rewards, personalized checks at account opening, telebanking, automated teller, overdraft protection from a savings account, commercial drive-up banking, automatic transfers and payments, wire transfers, direct payroll deposit, electronic tax payments, automated clearing house origination and receipt, remote deposit capture, merchant, cash management, and courier agency services, as well as insurance brokerage services, annuity products, and long term investment portfolios. As of February 24, 2017, the company operated 14 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka, as well as 15 mortgage origination offices. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.