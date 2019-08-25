First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW) and Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between First Financial Northwest Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) and Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Pacific Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Northwest Inc. 15 3.28 N/A 0.95 15.51 Chemung Financial Corporation 46 2.31 N/A 4.47 9.77

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of First Financial Northwest Inc. and Chemung Financial Corporation. Chemung Financial Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to First Financial Northwest Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. First Financial Northwest Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Chemung Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has First Financial Northwest Inc. and Chemung Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Northwest Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 1.2% Chemung Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

First Financial Northwest Inc. has a 0.22 beta, while its volatility is 78.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Chemung Financial Corporation has a 0.24 beta and it is 76.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

First Financial Northwest Inc. and Chemung Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.4% and 36.1%. About 1.6% of First Financial Northwest Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Chemung Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Financial Northwest Inc. 4.97% 4.75% -11.28% -4.71% -16.97% -4.46% Chemung Financial Corporation -7.56% -10.3% -8.74% 4.58% -1.56% 5.64%

For the past year First Financial Northwest Inc. has -4.46% weaker performance while Chemung Financial Corporation has 5.64% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Chemung Financial Corporation beats First Financial Northwest Inc.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services primarily in New York. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest- and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. The company also provides commercial and agricultural loans primarily consisting of loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity loans, as well as letters of credit. In addition, it offers wealth management services comprising services as executor and trustee under wills and agreements; and guardian, custodian, trustee, and agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts, as well as various investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services. Further, the company offers mutual funds, securities and insurance brokerage, tax preparation, interest rate swaps, and other services. It operates through 33 branch offices located in 11 counties in New York and Bradford County in Pennsylvania. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.