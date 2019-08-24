First Financial Northwest (FFNW) to pay $0.09 on Sep 20, 2019; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Lowered By $485,216 Its Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Position

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) stake by 59.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 1,888 shares as Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ)’s stock declined 9.92%. The Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd holds 1,295 shares with $334,000 value, down from 3,183 last quarter. Dominos Pizza Inc now has $9.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.46% or $5.7 during the last trading session, reaching $226.15. About 699,824 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 26/04/2018 – New York Post: Domino’s worker gets big dough for being crushed by 400 pounds of cheese; 08/05/2018 – Google’s updated virtual assistant makes complex calls for users; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test in Arizona and California; 23/04/2018 – DOMINO’S INTRODUCES VOICE RECOGNITION TO RECEIVE PHONE ORDERS; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L FINAL DIV 5.25 PENCE/SHR; 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – UK SYSTEM SALES IN FIRST EIGHT WEEKS OF 2018 UP 10.9%, OR 7.1% LIKE-FOR-LIKE; 26/04/2018 – Appetite for Domino’s Pizza grows. The company posted better-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages

First Financial Northwest Inc (NASDAQ:FFNW) is expected to pay $0.09 on Sep 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:FFNW) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. First Financial Northwest Inc’s current price of $13.51 translates into 0.67% yield. First Financial Northwest Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.51. About 19,105 shares traded or 21.62% up from the average. First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) has declined 16.97% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FFNW News: 26/04/2018 – First Fincl Northwest 1Q EPS 66c; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 26/04/2018 – FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST INC – NET LOANS RECEIVABLE INCREASED TO $991.1 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $988.7 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 02/04/2018 First Financial Northwest Declines Most in More Than Six Years; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Northwest Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFNW); 26/04/2018 – First Fincl Northwest Net Loans Receivable $991.1M at March 31; 26/04/2018 – First Fincl Northwest Raises Quarterly Dividend to 8c Vs. 7c; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 26/04/2018 – First Financial Northwest, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend 14 Percent to $0.08 per Share

More notable recent First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Financial Northwest (FFNW) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Shareholders Are Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Financial Northwest, Inc. Announces the Death of Director Kevin D. Padrick – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold First Financial Northwest, Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 4.32 million shares or 4.49% less from 4.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eidelman Virant stated it has 28,276 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Com owns 0% invested in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) for 1,382 shares. 147,744 are held by State Street. Renaissance Technologies Ltd stated it has 649,600 shares. Zacks Invest Management invested in 37,179 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bancorp Of Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) for 95,666 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc has 0% invested in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW). Thb Asset holds 255,445 shares. Northern Corporation reported 97,968 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com stated it has 0% in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW). Seizert Capital Ptnrs Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 29,112 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) for 12,604 shares. 86,473 were reported by Geode Cap Limited. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) reported 0% in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW). Citigroup Incorporated holds 2,052 shares.

First Financial Northwest, Inc. operates as the holding firm for First Savings Bank Northwest that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company has market cap of $140.12 million. The firm offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 13.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products comprise one-to-four family residential loans; multifamily and commercial real estate loans; construction/land loans for the construction of single-family residences, condominiums, townhouses, multifamily properties, and residential developments; business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and savings account loans.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $361,570 activity. PADRICK KEVIN D bought $263,911 worth of stock.

Among 11 analysts covering Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Domino’s Pizza has $335 highest and $240 lowest target. $291.09’s average target is 28.72% above currents $226.15 stock price. Domino’s Pizza had 26 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $29800 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 17. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 25. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, May 8 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30000 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The company was maintained on Monday, July 1 by Wells Fargo. J.P. Morgan upgraded Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) rating on Tuesday, March 19. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $270 target. The stock of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Stephens. BTIG Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $335 target in Tuesday, February 26 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 7,155 shares. Franklin accumulated 0.03% or 200,944 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Liability stated it has 6,977 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,450 shares. First Mercantile Tru Company owns 580 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Gru owns 12,545 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd Com stated it has 4,979 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Com holds 890 shares. Hbk Ltd Partnership reported 8,852 shares stake. First Personal Service accumulated 0% or 22 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl Inc has invested 0.17% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). 115,358 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. 19,295 were accumulated by Aperio Grp Inc. Advsr Asset accumulated 19,215 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corp, Delaware-based fund reported 24,281 shares.

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $84.94 million for 27.45 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual EPS reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) – Starship Technologies Closes $40 Million Series A – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “MKM Bullish On Papa John’s: ‘Return To Basics’ – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Yum! Brands Wants Pizza Hut to Be More Like Domino’s – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Trucks Merit No Mention In Analysis Of Road Congestion Pricing; YRC Drivers Lose Satellite Radio – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

