First Financial Northwest (FFNW) to pay $0.09 on Sep 20, 2019; 2 Analysts Covering Carlisle Companies (CSL)

Among 4 analysts covering Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carlisle Companies has $15000 highest and $13500 lowest target. $143.25’s average target is 2.63% above currents $139.58 stock price. Carlisle Companies had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, July 8. The stock of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of CSL in report on Friday, April 5 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $13500 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. See Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) latest ratings:

08/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral New Target: $148.0000 Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $125.0000 New Target: $135.0000 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $135 New Target: $140 Maintain

First Financial Northwest Inc (NASDAQ:FFNW) is expected to pay $0.09 on Sep 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:FFNW) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. First Financial Northwest Inc's current price of $14.35 translates into 0.63% yield. First Financial Northwest Inc's dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 9,834 shares traded. First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) has declined 16.97% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.97% the S&P500.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing firm in the worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.70 billion. The companyÂ’s Construction Materials segment makes and sells rubber, thermoplastic polyolefin, and polyvinyl chloride membrane roofing systems; rigid foam insulation panels for various roofing applications; and liquid and spray-applied waterproofing membranes, vapor and air barriers, and HVAC duct sealants and hardware for the commercial and residential construction markets. It has a 19.49 P/E ratio. The Company’s Interconnect Technologies segment creates and makes wires, cables, connectors, contacts, and cable assemblies for the transfer of power and data primarily for the aerospace, medical, defense electronics, test and measurement equipment, and other industrial markets.

First Financial Northwest, Inc. operates as the holding firm for First Savings Bank Northwest that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company has market cap of $148.83 million. The firm offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 14.47 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products comprise one-to-four family residential loans; multifamily and commercial real estate loans; construction/land loans for the construction of single-family residences, condominiums, townhouses, multifamily properties, and residential developments; business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and savings account loans.