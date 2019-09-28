First Financial Lowered Its At&T New (T) Stake by $503,316 as Stock Rose; Caymus Capital Partners LP Cut Its Oasis Pete New (OAS) Holding by $773,730

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 154,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 2.01M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.39M, down from 2.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.46. About 8.40M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 13/03/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in At&T Corp New (T) by 36.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 15,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 26,751 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $896,000, down from 42,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in At&T Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 21.05 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: SHOULD SEE MORE CUSTOMERS MOVING UP TO UNLIMITED PLAN; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COHEN APPROACHED THEM TO OFFER ADVICE ON TRUMP; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 11/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: AT&T CEO Admits Cohen Payment a ‘Big Mistake’; 21/04/2018 – AT&T chief quizzed in court over note on Time Warner deal; 16/03/2018 – U.S. Is Said to Weigh Nafta Telecom Proposal to End AT&T Impasse; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS APIRL SALES AT T$19.7 BLN; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HON HAI 2317.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$277.8 BLN

First Financial Corp, which manages about $123.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 2,487 shares to 27,753 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Unlocking Value – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T Argues Back – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Race Out To Buy PH Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AT&T, JetBlue And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 19 – Benzinga” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Transfer Makes A Big Move – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.38% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 18,310 shares. Overbrook Mngmt accumulated 10,470 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Perkins Mngmt invested in 51,712 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc owns 0.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 13,444 shares. Epoch Invest Prtnrs owns 6.63M shares for 1% of their portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.34% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Co reported 0.21% stake. Btr Management reported 57,299 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Bragg owns 69,122 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Cullen Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.82 million shares. Aviva Pcl has 0.72% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 3.15M shares. E&G Advisors Lp owns 0.85% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 59,543 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability, Colorado-based fund reported 2,445 shares. Arvest Financial Bank Tru Division reported 34,821 shares.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.95 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There More To Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Than Its 6.8% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oasis Petroleum: A Turnaround Stock – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oasis Petroleum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Highly Shorted E&Ps Are Best Positioned To Capture Upside From Drone Attack (OXY) (CHK) (CPE) (OAS) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 87.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.08 per share. OAS’s profit will be $3.22 million for 86.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Voya Invest Management Lc owns 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 118,400 shares. Westpac Corporation reported 653,596 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 183,586 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 1.09M shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 62,575 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 327,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Macquarie Ltd owns 6.12M shares. Hsbc Public Ltd owns 358,173 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hbk Invs LP stated it has 32,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated reported 1.18M shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 95,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 787,467 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Raymond James Associates owns 532,055 shares.